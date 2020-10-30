Ugwuanyi commiserates with fatal accident school children’s families

Kindly Share This Story:

…Directs immediate deployment of ESTMA staff on Enugu urban roads to manage traffic

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed the deepest commiserations of the state government to the families of the school children from Awgu Local Government Area, who died and sustained injuries in a fatal road accident that occurred in the council area.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, Gov. Ugwuanyi who received with sadness the news of the unfortunate accident, also commiserated with the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese, His Lordship, Most Reverend John Okoye, the Chairman and good people of Awgu LGA, over the tragic incident.

Aroh disclosed that the governor assured the good people of the Awgu LGA of the solidarity and support of the state government and directed the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu E. Obi and the council chairman, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo to take all appropriate and necessary actions regarding the incident.

In another development, Gov. Ugwuanyi also directed the immediate deployment of the staff of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA) to manage traffic in Enugu Capital Territory.

There has been traffic gridlock in the state capital as a result of the last week’s untoward actions of hoodlums and miscreants who hijacked the #EndSARS protests to cause mayhem and destroy both public and private properties, including the traffic lights.

Conveying the governor’s directive, the Information Commissioner disclosed that “His Excellency has directed the Honourbale Commissioner, Enugu State Ministry of Transport to forthwith deploy all staff of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA) to all the major roads within the Enugu Capital Territory to ensure free and orderly flow of traffic”.

The directive, according to Aroh, “is to ensure immediate restoration of normalcy in the traffic situation in the Capital Territory, which has become chaotic since the unfortunate disruption of activities by miscreants and hoodlums who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS Protests”.

“The good people of Enugu State and indeed all road users are therefore urged to cooperate with the staff of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA)”, he said.

