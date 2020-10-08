Udu will be great again, if elected as Chairman – Karo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Leader of Udu Legislative Arm and also a f Chairmanship aspirant in Udu Local Government Area Council of Delta State, Hon Goru Karo, has promised the people of Udu qualitative representation if elected as the next Council Chairman come 2021.

Karo who disclosed this while meeting with various youth/women groups in Udu noted that he will be fair and accessible to all sons and daughters of Udu irrespective of their individual political affiliation.

He said he will continue to make greater efforts for the Development of Udu Kingdom.

According to him, “My priority is to ensure that Udu Kingdom reclaims her full Glory if I am given the opportunity to serve as the next Council Chairman in Udu Local Government Area come 2021.

“Udu will surely be great again with me as the next Council Chairman considering my wealth of experience in the past years in Udu Kingdom.” he said.

” As the Leader of the Legislative Arm in Udu Local Government Council, I have proven myself worthy of holding a higher position to better the lives of all Udu Sons and Daughters and even beyond.”

