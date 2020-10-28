Two cops, one civilian killed in #EndSARS Protest in Ondo ― Police

Kindly Share This Story:

— Parades 18 suspected looters, arsonists

By Dayo Johnson

POLICE authorities in Ondo state have said that two police sergeants and one civilian were murdered during the #EndSARS protests hijacked by hoodlums across the state last week.

The state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami at a Press Conference in Akure, the state capital said that the two policemen were killed in Ore, Odigbo council area of the state and Ondo town.

This is coming as the commissioner paraded 18 suspected looters, arsonists arrested during the protest in five locations across the state.

Salami said the victim in Ore was mobbed while the other policeman in Ondo was burnt inside his car.

According to him, the civilian casualty was one of the three armed robbery gang that attempted to rob a new generation bank in Ondo town during the protest.

The police chief said that in the state “some few criminal elements took over the peaceful protest and turned lt into criminal haven to wreck havoc on citizens, Police officers, property, both personal and public.

” ln Ondo State, there were wide looting, destructions, arson, stealing and armed robbery at various parts in the State.

“ln Okitipupa, there was complete destruction and looting of the Local Government Headquarters, the destruction of the Area Commander’s office, and the Divisional Police Headquarters.

“There was also the destruction of the Correctional centre, where some criminal inmates were let loose.

“The carnage suffered by the Police Command cannot be estimated so fast and so quick.

Salami said that those who perpetrated the heinous crimes would be prosecuted.

” l am using this medium to tell the good people of Ondo State never to lose faith in the policing architecture of the State under my supervision.

” I am fully committed to policing you and the entire State with the best of my ability, and certainly with respect to human rights. Let us all put behind us the events of the past weeks and focus on our ability to support the Police as it was in the beginning.

” l must also use this medium to thank the entire sister agencies who supported us in our time of crises, you are indeed friends in need. To you, the Press in Ondo State, your supports have been amazing, I can only tell you to keep it up.

“For those who looted our property, burnt our homes, killed our colleagues, denied us the right to decent living, I am glad to say the law is not sleeping and will definitely take it cause on you.

“It is, therefore, my honour to present to you a total number of eighteen (18) suspects who took part in the destruction, looting, aiding and of the escape of detainees, arson, stealing, robbery and killing in various parts of Ondo State, using #EndSARS as cover for their atrocities.

He called “on all well-meaning individuals, private and corporate organizations in Nigeria to come to our aid in this trying moment of policing in Nigeria.

Salami assured that “On our part as the agency responsible for the security of lives and property in Ondo State, we will always live to your expectation.

Suspects arrested according to the police commissioner in Owo include Adekunle Isaac, Adelusi Oluwaseun and Sunday Tosin.

The suspects’ offences include aiding of detainees escape, wilful damage and armed robbery.

In APC secretariat in Akure, suspects arrested for arson, looting and stealing include Ayodele Bukunmi, Ani Obinna, Ogunniyi Kemisola and Ojo Samuel.

The police commissioner said suspects arrested from Ore axis for looting, murder and arson include Adebusoye Samuel and Sadeeq Abu while Oforjeke Excel, Adebayo David Dida, Olu Ajayi, Oguntoyinbo Ayomide, Emmanuel Godwin and Olaiya Damilola were arrested in Oda division for arson, stealing and malicious damage of police station where a pistol, eight rounds of ammunition, a magazine loaded with 30 rounds of AK 47 are still missing.

Salami added that Mattias John, Ogunjobi Monday and Ibrahim Olalekan were arrested by soldiers at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure for assault, stealing and arson.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: