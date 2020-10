Kindly Share This Story:

Celebrity journalist and acclaimed investigative reporter, Dr Kemi Olunloyo has faulted report making the rounds that Twitter suspended her account.

Kemi who trended on twitter yesterday was accused of making comment that was against the cause of #ENDSARS protesters.

Reacting via her twitter handle @KemiOlunloyo, Kemi said: “#BeFocused, My account was never suspended. I deactivate daily. Learn how Twitter works”.

READ ALSO:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: