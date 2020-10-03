Trump airlifted to hospital for COVID-19 treatment

Kindly Share This Story:

US President Donald Trump arrived by helicopter at a military hospital outside Washington on Friday, where the White House says he will stay for “the next few days” for Covid-19 treatment.

The move, described by the administration as precautionary, came around 15 hours after the president announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“At the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

The president walked out of the White House unassisted and wearing a mask to board the Marine One helicopter for the quick trip to Walter Reed.

Dressed in a dark suit, he waved to waiting journalists and walked past without taking questions.

But he thanked supporters in a short video message posted on his Twitter account as he was arriving at the medical facility in Bethesda, Maryland.

“I am going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I am doing very well. But we are going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said.

“The First Lady is doing very well,” he added.

The president got into a limousine for the final short leg of the journey after the helicopter landed near the hospital, where the president has a special secure medical suite.

