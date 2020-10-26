Troops hit bandits’ camps, eliminate scores in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have eliminated scores of bandits in land and air offensives on their camps at Yadi and Kufai Shantu in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Enenche said the operation was executed on Saturday following credible intelligence and series of aerial surveillance missions that led to the identification of the hideouts.

He said the hideouts were confirmed to belong to a notorious leader of the bandits.

According to him, the first wave of the air component’s strikes involved seven Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft that undertook 12 missions in a total of 23 sorties.

He said the operation commenced at dawn and targeted a cluster of huts housing notorious armed bandits’ leader, named Buhari Halilu.

Enenche explained that the attack aircraft destroyed some of the target structures and neutralised several bandits.

He added that the second wave of attacks targeted bandits’ hideout at Kufai Shantu, aimed at incapacitating them to reduce resistance to the ground troops advance toward Yadi.

According to him, following the air fixing efforts at Kufai Shantu, the land forces, supported by an attack helicopter, successfully assaulted Halilu’s hideout at Yadi, clearing two of three objectives.

“The ground troops subsequently fought through fierce resistance from bandits hiding under the foliage at the third objective and eventually overpowered the criminals, while eliminating several of them.

“The Air Component provided effective support to the ground troops during all phases of the operation.

“The Military High Command commends the Land and Air Components for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.

“Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Nigeria sincerely appreciates the continued support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, as it keeps up the tempo of operations to defeat all enemies of the nation,” he said.

