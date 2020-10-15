Tribitat Real estate Limited celebrates third anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

Tribitat real estate, a top real estate company in Lagos, celebrated its third anniversary in Lagos. The anniversary, held in a 3-day long event, was an avenue for the company to celebrate with staff, appreciate its over 500 clients, over 20,000 consultants, partners and stakeholders.

Day one of the event was Games Day. It was an avenue to celebrate the company’s staff, partners and stakeholders. The three-hour event featured games like Table Tennis, Soccer, and Board Games amongst others. Day two was the unveiling of the company’s new project, The Ambiance. The event was wrapped up with a keynote address by Professor Pat Utomi on Day 3.

Talking about the events, Tony Aspire Kolawole, Tribitat’s Managing Director, says: “we are excited to mark our third anniversary. It has not been a smooth journey, but we have come this far. 2020 is a special year: a lot has happened already, but we are grateful. The vision is getting bigger and better, and we anticipate enormous growth in the coming years. I am grateful to our team, partners, investors, and consultants for sticking with us through this season. Our major feat this year is the unveiling of the Ambiance that happened during this 3-day event.

Taking it further, Partner and Head of Operations, Gbenga Adeleke, says “it is a period to reflect on everything we have done in the last three years as we consistently create value for all our stakeholders. We are more equipped than ever to follow through on our vision of providing affordable housing to Nigerians”.

Tribitat real estate limited offers premium commercial and residential real estate development services in Nigeria. The company provides investment opportunities that are accessible, secure and highly profitable for everyone. With Estates in strategic locations, Tribitat ranks among the top real estate development companies in Nigeria.

