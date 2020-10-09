Breaking News
Triangle Magazine publisher celebrates 40 in style

publisher of Triangle Magazine, Otunba Femi Salako

The publisher of Triangle Magazine, Otunba Femi Salako, has penned a note of appreciation to his well-wishers on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

In a statement made available to newsmen recently, Salako said: “The words are nothing but a pure sense of gratitude, I am indeed humbled with the immense outpour of love shown  towards me and my family.

“If my hair strands are made tongues and made to sing praises of everyone who reached out to me yesterday, celebrating with me, they will never be enough. Thanks for honoring me, the Yoruba do says, “Humans are a better covering than clothing”

“I appreciate everyone  who all came to celebrate this auspicious day with me and those who all reached out to me in one way or the other. I appreciate you all.

“Finally I can’t but appreciate my darling wife for the Birthday Surprise, yours is the love I will always cherish.

“May God bless you all and may He give us greater reasons to celebrate with one another in good health.”

