TRCN boss lauds teachers, says they should be celebrated

By Adesina Wahab

THE chief Executive Officer/Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has said teachers in the country and indeed the world over should be celebrated for their resilience and coping with new developments in the education sector brought about by the outbreak of Corona virus disease.

Speaking in a chat with our correspondent, Ajiboye, noted that the coming Teachers’ Day celebration would be used to appreciate the enormous contributions of teachers to the growth of the society.

He added that with this year’s theme being “Teachers leading in crisis: Re-imagining the future,” the importance of teachers being the pathfinders in situation like the current pandemic would be emphasized.

“COVID-19 has impacted on all sectors. It led to billions of pupils and students staying at home for months across the globe. Also, millions of teachers were affected too. As we speak, not all students and teachers have gone back to school.

“In the midst of all this, out teachers have been resilient and are bracing up to the task ahead. For teachers to be able to cope better with the new normal, they must be ingenuous and be up and doing,” he noted.

On some of the challenges facing the teaching profession, Ajiboye noted that poor salary was top of the list. He also canvassed according teachers due recognition and not seeing them as those at the bottom of the ladder.

