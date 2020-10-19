Traffic gridlock in Lagos : LASWA, British High Commissioner to expand water biz

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

As a means of minimising traffic gridlock and loss of manhours on Lagos roads, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), has said it is set to expand the business opportunities on the water and expand its passenger-ferry services in the state.

While playing host to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Catriona Laing, and the new British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Ben Llewelyn-Jones at LASWA, Five Cowries Terminal in Ikoyi, LASWA General Manager, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said the purpose of the visit was to meet with representatives and hear first-hand information about the collaboration being undertaken by LASWA and Future Cities Nigeria (FCN)- Lagos Transport Intervention team, whose work is focused on improving transportation on the inland waterways in Lagos, instituting guidelines for licensing and regulating ferry operators, and creating an enabling environment for inclusive trade and investment on the waterways.

Also read:

He said Lagos Transport intervention and LASWA are working to identify the key challenges faced by the sector, to develop ways to support LASWA in its mandate to increase passenger demand for ferry services and expand the movement of freight on the waterways.

Heading the team of FCN representatives during the visit was Mr. Kayode Khalidson, Team Lead Lagos Transport Intervention.

Also in attendance were Dr. Frederic Oladeinde – Honourable Commissioner for Transport. Mrs Solape Hammond – SA to Lagos State Governor on SDGs and Investment. Mr. Foluso Aboderin – Prosperity Fund Program Advisor (Global Future Cities Program), Mr. Ope George – DG Office of Public-Private Partnership, and Mr Matt Uzell – Programme Manager, Adam Smith International.

Following presentations by the team, Ms Catriona Laing, in her chat with the media expressed support for the FCN Lagos Transport Intervention programme and the efforts being made to encourage greater use of ferry transportation. She also highlighted the potentials for investment that it brings to Lagos state saying,

“It is a really exciting project and we are getting to the stage of the detailed design and also bringing in British companies and expertise.”

The Commissioner said there are huge opportunities in the partnership. She said, “this means a journey that might take you an hour thirty minutes can be reduced to ten minutes. It is also a more environmentally friendly way to travel and water access can be much more disability-friendly.”

The visit ended with a ferry ride on one of the Lagos State-owned vessels, which gave participants the perfect opportunity to experience the ease of travel along the waterways and a better understanding of its benefits for Lagos State to help ease traffic gridlock from the roads.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: