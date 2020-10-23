Toyin Lawani becomes King Kong energy drink brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

Toyin Lawani, the management team of the firm and guests at her unveiling.

King Kong, the newest energy drink in Nigeria, has unveiled celebrity fashion entrepreneur and influencer, Toyin Lawani, as its brand ambassador.

The unveiling, which took place at Maamee Kitchen, Jibowu, Lagos State, on Thursday, had in attendance several personalities and celebrities including Pastor Aik Onwurah, Chairman, Board of Advisers, His Grace Network Group; Mr. Ndubusi Okelue, Associate Member, His Grace Network Group, and Mr. Obidike, MD, Lino Laboratories.

Others were Chukwuemeka Obi, Partner to His Grace Network Group; Ifeanyi Okoye, MD, His Grace Network Group, and comedian MC Abbey, who hosted the event.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Obidike explained the uniqueness of the new product, stating that the content of the drink, especially the caffeine content, which was always been the concerned energy drink lovers.

He stated that the caffeine content is mild enough to give the energy required to function at an optimal level, while still active enough to give the required energy after a hard day’s job.

Pastor Ifeanyi, MD, His Grace Network Group shared his vision for the King Kong brand and urged members of the public to spread the word and join the King Kong family even as distributors.

He also stated that there was an attractive compensation plan for bulk purchases.

The event ended with the unveiling of the bottle in a grand style with guests taking pictures with the brand ambassador and celebrities present at the event, produced by Qtaby Events.

