Total E&P Nigeria appoints Victor Bandele as Deputy Managing Director (Deepwater)

The Board of Total E&P Nigeria Ltd has approved the appointment of Mr. Victor Bandele as the Deputy Managing Director in charge of the company’s Deepwater District.

Before his current position, Bandele was the Executive Director in charge of the company’s Port Harcourt/JV District where he oversaw activities of three main technical divisions and two support entities within the district.

Mr. Bandele joined the company as a Trainee Reservoir Engineer in 1993. He was involved in many subsurface field management and development activities – onshore and offshore, including some non-operated assets of the company until 2004 when he became the Geosciences and Reservoir engineering (GSR) team leader for the offshore OML 99 Assets.

A quintessential professional, Victor has held important positions in operations, projects, and management within Nigeria and overseas including serving as GSR Manager for Akpo Field which was the first deepwater development project executed by Total in Nigeria.

He was Executive General Manager, GSR & Assets management within the JV District and worked as Petroleum Architect in the Development Studies entity at Total’s headquarters in Paris.

He returned to the Nigerian subsidiary as Executive General Manager, Special Duties, JV District in 2015, and was later appointed to the Board of Directors of Total E&P Nigeria Ltd as Executive Director, JV District.

During his tenure in this position, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd made several landmark achievements including but not limited to the completion of the OFON Phase 2 development, the commencement of domestic gas supply through the Obite, Ubeta, Rumuji/Northern Option Pipeline (OUR/NOPL) infrastructure as well as the launch of the Ikike field development project.

Mr. Victor Bandele, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, takes over from Engr. Ahmadu-Kida Musa who has retired from the company after a successful 35-year career. Bandele’s appointment took effect from September 23, 2020.

