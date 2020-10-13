Tipper crushes one to death, injures two in Ekiti 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Tragedy struck in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, as a dump truck crushed a commuter to death along Ado-Ijan-Ikare road.

Two other persons in Toyota Camry Car also suffered a high degree of fracture on their legs.

The accident which occurred in front of the Ekiti State government college located between Ado Ekiti and the Federal Polytechnic, around 10 am, had caused heavy traffic along that busy road.

However, with the arrival of police, soldiers and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps at the scenes, free flow of vehicles returned to the route.

An eyewitness confirmed to journalists that the two vehicles were travelling out of Ado Ekiti metropolis when the tipper suddenly hit the Camry from behind.

“We heard a big bang and on getting to the scene, the tipper had hit the Camry from behind and dragged it into the nearby bush.

“One of the occupants died on the spot. He sustained serious injury and blood was gushing out seriously from his head while the other two sustained fractures on their legs”.

The source said those who sustained injuries have been rushed to the hospital for medicare.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, said the victim’s corpse had been deposited in the morgue.

Abutu added that the two other persons who sustained injuries are presently being treated in the hospital.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident. The police are currently investigating the matter to know the next line of action.

“It was a very pathetic story and we urge motorists to always measure their speed to prevent or reduce carnage on roads.”

