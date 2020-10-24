Vanguard Logo

Tinubu to Sanwo-olu: Who ordered Lekki attack? (Photos)

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola  Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to the shooting of Nigerian youths at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday.

It was alleged that some men in army uniform shot innocent youths protesting against police brutality, extra judicial killings, maltreatment and of course an end to the Special Anti Robbery Squad, popularly known as SARS.

Many were reportedly killed and since them Nigerians have condemned the act, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to take action.

Breaking silence on Saturday, Tinubu after meeting with the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu told journalists his purpose of visiting the governor.

He said he asked Sanwo-Olu “if he didn’t order the attack, who ordered the attack? That’s all I needed from him.”

