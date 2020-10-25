Tinubu denies traveling to France, alleged abduction of son

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, dismissed reports that he travelled to France in the wake of the shooting of protesters by suspected soldiers in Lekki, Lagos.

He also described reports that his son, Seyi Tinubu, was kidnapped in London as fake news.

A day after the shooting of peaceful protesters, the former Lagos State governor was reported to have travelled to France.

On the heels of that, were reports that his son was also kidnapped in London. Both misleading reports were largely reported on social media while the mainstream media avoided them.

Speaking with newsmen during a visit to Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, who was accompanied by his son, said he is standing with people in this period of crisis.

He further commiserated with the state governor over the civil unrest and destruction of lives and property in Lagos, especially the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

The APC chieftain, who condemned the shooting at Lekki Toll Gate, berated youths for what he described as the failure to observe the curfew order of the state government. He added that those who sustained gunshot injuries should be questioned.

Tinubu, therefore, appealed to the youths to give peace a chance and desist from vandalising private and public infrastructure across the state.

