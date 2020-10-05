Thrift collector commits suicide over N200,000 debt in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

Ilorin— A middle-aged man, identified as Habibullahi Aminullahi, a thrift collector, committed suicide in Ganmo community, near Ilorin, Kwara State, on Monday, because he was owing N200,000, being money collected from daily contributors.

Aminullahi, a grinding machine operator, reportedly hung himself in his shop at Ajase-Ipo Road, Ganmo.

Aminullahi’s body was reportedly found by his younger brotherin the shop.

A source said that the deceased had, on October 4, summoned a meeting with his friends to complain over the N200,000 debt.

The source, who preferred anonymity, told newsmen that the friends advised the man to be calm as his situation would soon improve.

According to the source, Aminullahi refused to heed the advice and went ahead to hang himself, leaving friends and family members with mournful looks and lamentation, when newsmen visited the family house.

ALSO READ:

Aminullahi was said to have married a second wife recently and the new wife was said to be pregnant.

A friend of the deceased, who was at Aminullahi’s graveside, said that he was with the deceased earlier in the day.

The friend said he was at a loss as to why Aminullahi would kill himself when he had property he could easily dispose of to offset his debt.

He said that the deceased had more than five grinding machines, two houses in strategic places in his community, as well as a car being used as taxi.

When contacted on the suicide in Kwara, SP. Ajayi Okasanmi, the spokesman of the State Police Command, confirmed the development.

He said, however, that the deceased did not leave a suicide note.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: