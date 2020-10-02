The WorkBooth Magazine celebrates first anniversary with major milestones

Kindly Share This Story:

The foremost pan African digital management magazine, The WorkBooth Magazine has rolled out plans to celebrate its first anniversary of publication.

Activities planned will include social media challenges to explore our resilience as Africans in the face of the COVID-19 imposed restrictions and will climax in a 90 minutes conference with keynote delivered by an accomplished HR Professional.

The conference theme is : Accelerate – Positioning for relevance in a connected world. And will hold on October 3, 2020, by 4 pm WAT.

Additionally, as part of the celebration, the seventh edition of the magazine will be released to the public on October 1, 2020, with the theme: Going Global . This edition features contributions from professionals across Africa and it explores the subject of globalization and its impact on talent and business in Africa.

It has also added a new section to the magazine called “Living and Working in Africa” to enhance its readers cultural understanding of the 54 countries in Africa.

According to its publisher, Tunde-Success Osideko, in less than a year, the magazine has been endowed with an eight-member pan-African board, reached 3,500 readers, published six editions, organized a monthly virtual learning series, and launched an award program to recognize 50 career influencers across Africa. It has also upgraded the user interface of the website and deployed a mobile application to enhance the reader experience.

The magazine since its launch in October 2019 has continued to provide businesses and professionals, access to insights and knowledge on workplace issues within the African context and added its voice to advance the world of work through its innovative initiatives.

