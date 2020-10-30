Kindly Share This Story:

CEO of international fashion brand Vanilla Vogue says the business thrived despite the current Corona Virus pandemic.

In an interview, Tolu Akinsanmi the CEO of the online fashion brand, described how the business saw a surge in online orders as a result of the pandemic.

Tolu has a first degree from the University of Ilorin and a Masters at the University of Sussex UK. She has also worked in different professional capacities in the UK as a Project manager in Financial, Fintech and Software industries.

She believes that her work experience and the mentorship received from her parents are instrumental in making Vanilla Vogue the business that it is today.

She has also said that business owners need to care about their customers and employees, be creative and innovative, and be ready to pivot quickly to take decisions that are more strategic and are based on data rather than emotions. Utilise online tools and be creative on social media.

Vanguard

