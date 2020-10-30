Tension in Cross Rivers as unknown uniformed men arrest Rev. Fr. Armon

Kindly Share This Story:

It has just been confirmed that Rev. Fr. Titus Armon, Assistant Parish Priest of Holy Spirit Parish, Abuochiche, Bekwarra LGA was arrested Thursday evening at about 6 pm by military men who didn’t identify themselves.

Eye witness accounts by parishioners who attended Evening Mass said Father Armon was picked up right in the Church Premises just as he finished the evening mass and was greeting parishioners.

The parishioners also said the priest was “arrested” by men in military uniform dispatched from Calabar.

One of the parishioners told newsmen that Father Armon was arrested in place of his twin brother, also a priest who serves in Anambra.

“His twin brother has been recently highly critical of Gov Ben Ayade.

“Father Armon, the one at Anambra had written a very critical fact check on the tenure of Gov Ayade!”

One of the elders in the Church said efforts were underway by the Catholic Hierarchy lawyers from Joe Agi SAN Chambers to trace the arrested priest and effect his release.

“We look forward to his release and more details on why he was arrested and who instigated his arrest as the day goes by.” He said

Parishioners at SS Peter and Paul are said to be restive and are wondering why a priest will be arrested and from within the premises of the church too.

It was gathered that community leaders were working hard to placate worshippers so as to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Vanguard

