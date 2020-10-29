Teni Africa Foundation supports young entrepreneurs with financial grants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—WORRIED by the rate of unemployment in Nigeria, Teni Africa Foundation, yesterday, provided financial support to young entrepreneurs to enable them to develop their business to accommodate more people.

Speaking in Lagos during the cheque presentation to beneficiaries, Coordinator for Teni Africa Foundation, Damilola Akinwande, said that the Foundation is on a selfless mission to raise Forbes worthy multi-millionaires who will change the business world in the next 10 years.

Damilola said that as a non-governmental organization aimed at empowering inside out, “This Foundation is for entrepreneurs, intending entrepreneurs and people who want to build themselves, growing in capacity. What we do is to simply give them and their ideas the necessary educational and financial push needed.”

“Today we are supporting six businesses with N1.2 million. Onafeso Onajobi and Yinusa Korede are both supported with N400,000 each while Bayero Adebowale, Gbemileke Ogbere, Hundeyin Samuel Olayinka and Adebowale Adefolashade were supported with N100,000 each. The areas of focus range from agro-food, fashion designing, pig farming and poultry, furniture making, sports bet company, food grills among others.

“Our mission is to see a Nigeria and Africa of wholesome growth where young individuals with potential have equal opportunity to realize the fullness of their capacity. Pursue their dreams and aspiration under good leadership, where learning and growth are encouraged”, the coordinator stated.

Corroborating her views, Special Adviser to Dr. Teni Adesanya on media, communication and PR, Mr. Vincent Anam said that they received a lot of applications.

Anam said: “The selection process was difficult because we are looking at the viability of the business and its importance to Nigeria’s economy.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the grant saying: “The grant is not for you alone but always remember numbers of people you will employ if you make use of the grant properly. When your business grows bigger and you need more assistance, always feel free to approach us.”

Expressing gratitude on behalf of all the beneficiaries, Gbemileke Ogbere said that the grant will be used judiciously vowing not to betray the trust Teni Africa Foundation has in them.

