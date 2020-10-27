Taraba group condemns looting, destruction of Radio House, others

Kindly Share This Story:

***appeals for calm

By Victor Ajihromanus

Taraba Interest Group, TIG, has condemned the destruction of public assets in the state, saying the acts do not represent what #EndSars protests stand for.

The group urged youths to desist from the ongoing destruction, which it said has created more challenges for the Governor Darius Ishaku-led administration.

Speaking against the backdrop of today’s destruction of Taraba Radio House and other public assets earlier destroyed and looted, it urged perpetrators to stop putting the state on the path of retrogression.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Silas Yohana, the Taraba-based pressure group described the destructions as inimical to the development of the state.

His words: “What we have seen so far is nothing but arson, being perpetrated by arsonists masquerading as protesters. We find the destruction of government properties like warehouses and Taraba Radio reprehensible and acts of hooliganism.

” The most painful aspect is that these are being done despite the fact that Governor Ishaku didn’t suppress the genuine rights of the youths to protest.

“As someone who understands the place of human rights and equity and justice, he recognized the need for police reforms and even restitution for victims of abuses. Why then should people embark on acts that could destroy all we all laboured for in the past years? We totally condemn acts of lawlessness that do not represent the character of the Taraba person.

We are known for being enterprising and not as destroyers. The TIG is not unmindful of the genuine grievances of this whose rights had been abused by the Police and we are appealing that peace should be given a chance. Justice can’t be achieved through destruction of public and private assets.

