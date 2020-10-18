Tambulwa extols Buhari for flood intervention in Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambulwa of Sokoto state has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention after floods ravaged through Gwadabawa, Ilela, Sokoto North, Wammako, Bondinga and Tambuwal Local government areas, destroying farmlands and crops in the state.

Governor Tambulwa made the commendation at the weekend when the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq visited the state to distribute relief items to flood victims and also flag off the Rural Women’s Grant Project .

“I must thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his goodwill message, empathy and sympathy earlier, on the natural disaster that ravaged a number of our communities, as well as his support to the victims affected. We are working on a supplementary budget to be presented to Mr President, to see how we can rebuild houses, hospitals and schools affected by the flood.

“We also commend Mr President for his Social Investment Programs. There are so many of them and we appreciate the much that Sokoto state has benefited from these programs. We assure you that the people and government of Sokoto state are willing to partner with you on any program that will benefit the people”.

The Governor who described Sokoto state as women friendly also promised to do more to empower women especially those in the rural areas.

Earlier, the Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq commiserated with the state government on the flood incident.

“His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is concerned about the devastation caused by the flood and has directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to activate the National Emergency Management Agency to respond in providing necessary support to the affected persons. I am here with the Director General of NEMA to present relief items approved for distribution to assist the affected persons”

The approved food items for the state include 1,502 bags of Maize, 1,502 bags of Rice 1,502 bags of Beans, 107 kegs of palm oil, 43 kegs of Vegetable oil, 202 cartons of seasoning , 141 cartons of tin tomatoes and 22 bags of salt.

Other relief items given to Sokoto state include 3868, blankets, 3868 mattresses, 3004 mosquito nets, 3780 bags of cement, 3780 bundles of roofing sheets, 723 bags of nails, 200 packets of zinc nails and 72 cartons of detergent.

The minister noted that before the distribution of the items, the flood affected persons in Goronyo Local Government Area had already received support from the Federal Government through NEMA.

“NEMA Sokoto Operations Office has conducted an on-the-spot assessment in the Local Government Areas of Binji and Silame. The following relief items have been approved and due to be delivered before the end of the week.

455 (12.5kg) bags of rice

455 (12.5kg) bags of maize

iii. 455 (25kg) bags of beans

76 cartons of seasoning

46 kegs (20 Litres) of vegetable oil

38 cartons of tomato paste

vii. 910 blankets

viii. 910 mattresses

910 mosquito nets

600 bags of cement

600 bundles of roofing sheets

xii. 200 packets of zinc nails

xiii. 67 bags of 3 inch nails

Minister Umar Farouq also announced the payment N5,000 monthly to 3,465 poor and vulnerable households in Sokoto state, while 29,676 vulnerable households awaiting enrollment. She appealed to the governor to assist the state to enroll more people for the intervention programs.

