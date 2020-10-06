Take proactive measures towards clean society, FBRA tasks Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

With the increasing use of plastic packaging, poor waste management, and other challenges, the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance, FBRA, has called on all Nigerians to take proactive measures towards safeguarding the environment for future generations.

Making the call on this year’s World Clean Up Day, members of the FBRA, who called for greater awareness on collaborative action towards ensuring a cleaner society mobilised the removal of over 2,000 kg of waste from the environment through clean-up activities to mark the day.

The FBRA organised clean-up activities at Badagry, Ojo, and Bonny Camp, in Lagos, and at Agbowo in Ibadan to raise awareness within the local communities of the need to collaborate with community collectors to care for the environment.

Among the participating stakeholders were Geocycle of Lafarge Group, Green Janitors, Kids Beach Garden, Recycledge, NESREA, and LAWMA. Volunteers from member companies including Nestlé, 7-up Bottling Company, and International Breweries were on the ground at the three locations to sensitise the residents.

The Executive Secretary, FBRA, Agharese Onaghise, said: “The World Clean-Up Day is a reminder that we all have a part to play in attaining a zero-waste future. The FBRA the coalition is founded on the strong commitment of our member organisations to deliver on goals that will have a significant impact on the promotion of environmental sustainability.

“So far, through various activities and programs, over 1,718,338 kg of plastic waste have been removed from our environment since its inception in 2018. We will continue to lead this change as well as the adoption of practices and partnerships to advance this important mandate,” he noted

Speaking at the Badagry Cleanup exercise, Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria said: “At Nestlé, our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfills, in oceans, or any waterways. As one of the founding members of the FBRA, we are working hard

alongside other stakeholders to achieve a waste-free future in Nigeria in line with our purpose of enhancing the quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come.

Uwadoka said Nestle was on the ground with other Nestlé Cares Volunteers to create awareness in the Badagry community towards ensuring the health of the environment takes everyone.

The FBRA was established in 2018 as the Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) for the food and beverage sector with a focus

on enabling the collection, recovery, and recycling of post-consumer packaging waste in compliance with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines.

Part of its mandate is promoting behavior change through consumer education and the empowerment of the recycling ecosystem.

Vanguard

