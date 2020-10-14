Sun award: I’ll continue to champion hospitality, tourism in Nigeria – Obuah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE Sun Newspaper’s 2019 Hospitality Personality of the Year, Bro Felix Obuah, has pledged continued commitment to promotion of hospitality and tourism business in Nigeria.

Obuah who is Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), declared the commitment after receiving the award presented to him by Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of The Sun, Onuoha Ukeh, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Ukeh said Obuah’s far reaching value for societal growth through his unquenchable hunger for raising the stakes in the hospitality sector as well as his relentless humanitarian gestures to several beneficiaries in society earned him the award above other nominees.

“Many people know Bro Obuah as that powerful politician who fought many battles and won them. But there are many others who do not know the other side of you, which has been underlined by this award” Ukeh told the award recipient.

Ukeh said among other manifest credentials that informed the choice of Obuah as the 2019 Sun Hospitality Personality of the Year, the awardee’s “150-room 5-star Krisdera Hotels and Resorts is incontrovertibly one of the best in the country.”

Obuah, who is also immediate past Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and founder of Go-Round Football Club, Omoku, dedicated the award to God, Governor Nyesom Wike, Rivers people and the less privileged.

He said “I dedicate this award and many more to come, first to God whose grace on me made this possible, to Wike, the Governor of our time, and to the generality of people of Rivers and the less privileged in society for their continued support for what we are doing in the state.

“I draw inspiration from the exemplary style of Governor

Nyesom Wike who is leaving no stone unturned in making Rivers state the tourism hub of the

nation.

“The Governor, against all odds stood by me and revoked what his predecessor wanted to do to my hotel. Amaechi knew the hotel would bring development, employment and tourism for our people, but because of political differences, he felt it should be demolished.”

