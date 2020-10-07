SUBEB/UBEC train 2,509 teachers ahead of schools reopening in C/River

Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River Universal Basic Education Board (CR-SUBEB) in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) on Tuesday commenced training of headteachers, their deputies and principals of public primary and model secondary schools in the state.

The Secretary of CR-SUBEB, Cyril Itam, said this while declaring open a workshop on Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols in preparation for the reopening of schools in the state.

According to him, it is proper to acquaint the teachers on measures to take to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic among the staff and the students.

“The importance of this workshop cannot be overemphasised in light of the global pandemic.

“I, therefore, urge participants to pay rapt attention to facilitators and to also cascade training to other members of staff.

“This training is very crucial because we do not want to take any chance when it comes to the safety of our children.

“While plans are in motion to reopen schools, it is important that we prepare you with the necessary information on COVID-19 to prevent its spread among pupils, students and staff to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.

Earlier, UBEC South-South Zonal Director, Osahon Igbinobar, said that the training became necessary to enhance the prevention, early detection, and contact tracing of suspected cases of COVID-19 in schools.

He added that to ensure that more stakeholders in the basic education sub-sector are abreast of the COVID-19 protocols, other categories of staff are to be trained alongside teachers in order to contribute their quota to the safety of the pupils and students.

Other categories of trainees include; 113 Quality Assurance Officers and 18 Education Secretaries.

In all 2,509 teachers are being trained during the two-day workshop with participants spreading across the three senatorial districts of the state.

