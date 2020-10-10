[ICYMI] Strange: Married woman got stuck while having s3x with lover (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Recently on social media, two lovers have been captured as they are accidentally glued together while having s3x.

The incident was reported to have happened in Ogun State, Southwest, Nigeria.

According to an eyewitness, Who spoke with thedailynewsngr.com, these must have been “magun”, he said.

But in the video which went viral on social media, the lover man said to eyewitnesses present at the scene, who tried to separate lovers, that they should cover up his secret and embarrassment. His requests were immediately rebuffed by several spanks to his face while still glued to his lover.

Relatively, the lover woman was seen panicking, pleading for help.

Meanwhile, a secret video was being shot while the incident lasted with the culprit completely oblivious of the ongoing camera roll.

According to sources who pleaded anonymity, “both lovers are not a couple but married individually.”

However, the woman got more backlash from the incident as the reactions on social media described the incident as an act of God to punish infidelity. Others who reacted on social media believed that a medical condition must have been responsible for it with such incident not new to even the civilised world.

A medical practitioner, Wale Oshodi, who spoke to Vanguard, debunked claims of spiritual connection. He said the medical condition is called Penis Captivus. he explained that “The muscles of the woman’s pelvic floor contract rhythmically at orgasm. While those muscles contract the penis becomes stuck and further engorged.” Finally, the vaginal muscles relax, the blood flows out of the penis and the man can withdraw.”

