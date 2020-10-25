Stephen Akintayo gets triple honour, bags doctorate

Kindly Share This Story:

Renowned for his creativity and consistency in developing young minds in the business world and the real estate industry in particular, Stephen Akintayo, MD/CEO, Gtext Homes, was recently awarded a Doctor of Science, D.Sc (Honoris Causal) in Real Estate Development and Corporate Leadership by the European American University.

Over the years, Akintayo successfully led Gtext Homes, one of Nigeria’s most innovative creative real estate company, into a global brand.

Having devoted years to the advancement of the real estate and the digital marketing space in Nigeria, it is expected that Akintayo will use his newly acquired position as a Doctor of Science in real estate development to further transform the Nigerian real estate sector, especially on a global stage.

“It is not easy to be honoured by your peers; our generation needs a lot of young people to rise up. I think we have complained too much; our parents were the problem, the leaders were the problem, everybody is the problem except us. I think it is time for us to rise up and face the challenges of this country and find a way out,” said Akintayo, in acceptance of the award.

Akintayo was equally honoured with the Thomas Sankara leadership award as Icon Humility by the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and National Platinum Award of Excellence by the Congress of Nigerian Youth (CONYO) leadership.

According to Akintayo, one of the problems of the continent is that Africans do not honour their heroes while alive; “I am one of them and am still young.

“I feel we are often tempted as young people to go into the virtual world and create our own experience, and somehow leave the real issues. Until we face our problem head-on and do everything we can to improve this country, we are not going to move forward. We are not the future leaders; we are the leaders of today,” said Akintayo.

According to him, the real estate company will open new offices in Babana Island, Ibadan and Abeokuta in October in furtherance of its expansion drive. “Your background is no reason for your back to be on the ground; you may have been a nobody, so you do not need to be a son of a politician to become something in this country,” he concluded.

Fidelis Amaechi, director, African Programs, European American University, in presentation of the award, said Akintayo is a man of achievement hence he is being honoured for his developmental initiatives in the business world, especially real estate.

The Dominican and Panama based university had other delegates around to present the award, among whom is Freeman Ani, research fellow and author, European American University, who is also a professor.

Mumeen Ibraheem, the national chairman, Congress of Nigerian Youth (CONYO) and Showunmi Emmanuel, treasurer, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Southwest, represented the two youth organisations at the award presentation.

