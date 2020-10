Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Yoruba Summit Group, YSG, on Wednesday, vowed to actualise the quest for self-determination if the Federal Government fails to restructure the country.

This was contained in a communique signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo.

The YSG also warned that the ship of the country is “veering off precariously into a precipice”, adding that Nigeria is at the edge of “a political subsidence.”

Vanguard

