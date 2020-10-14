South Uneme PDP leaders laud Obaseki, Shuaibu, Orbih over re-election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, in the South Uneme clan of Etsako Central local government area of Edo State have described the re-election of the Governor of the state Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Mr. Phillip Shuaibu as the testament to the confidence reposed in their administration of the state in the last four years.

They also commended the Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the South South zone, Chief Dan Orbih for his leadership acumen and mobilization that ensured the success of the election in the state.

Chieftain of the PDP in Edo North, Prince Tijani Muhammad Ugbodaga while congratulating the Governor Obaseki on the resounding victory said the people of Edo state have redefined how leaders should be elected in the country and advise Nigerians to take a clue from the examples the Edo election showed the world.

The PDP leader, in an interactive session with journalists in Lagos Wednesday affirmed that the outcome of the Edo Governorship poll showed that the electorates places value on the hard work of the Governor and his Deputy in repositioning the state toward economic development and empowerment of youths, many who are graduates without jobs before the coming of the administration.

Prince Ugbodaga noted that “without doubt, the massive job creation, the economic blueprint Mr. Obaseki designed for the state and all the social safety nets put in place for different categories of workers and pensioners in the state are a delight to behold any day. No people will overlook such programmes and choose anything else”.

He added that “the voice of the people represent that of God and l am confident the Governor will not let the people down in his second term. In fact he is already geared up for the challenges of taking the state to greater heights, consolidate and build on his achievements. I urge my people to give him massive support and prayers to better our dear state”.

According to Prince Ugbodaga “Chief Dan Orbih leadership of the party in the South South zone of Nigeria is indeed a divine intervention. He has steady and positioned the PDP on the path the founding fathers envisioned for it to be the desired political party in the country.

Also speaking, a former Speaker of the Etsako Central local government council and President of Anegbette Development Association (ADA), Honourable Emma Okolo told journalists that Obaseki’s re-election is the reward for merits that the Governor ensured permeate through the state civil service and other areas in Edo state.

According to him, “a man who always insist on merits will always have the backing and votes of the people, we are not surprised with the outcome of the election because it was glaring the the foundation Mr Obaseki has laid in the state cannot afford to be allowed to fail so the people already knew their solid foundation can’t be destroyed”

While also calling for support in the second term of the Governor, the PDP leaders said “we in South Uneme in particular and the entire Edo North wishes you both God’s guidance, Grace, wisdom and understanding to stir Edo state to greater Heights in the next four years.”

