South London Afro Pop star, Princess Wonda latest single tops global music charts

Nigerian Afro Pop and RnB singer, Princess Funmilola Fisher, popularly known as Princess Wonda, has been dominating many music charts and gaining massive recognition alongside constant airplay in popular African media houses with her latest single “Bank Stops”.

“Bank Stops” was ranked #1 on iTunes on the World Music Chart for more than a week. She was also on Top 40 iTunes charts across all genres in the same week.

She was also featured on the renowned VOX Africa, amongst other top TV stations in the UK which was televised across Europe and Africa.

In less than two months, she acquired over 200,000 listeners across all major digital streaming platforms. She has also been featured on radio stations across the east coast in the United States.

Princess also performed at the National Concert Series based in North Carolina, United States and was streamed on Roku platform.

These are astonishing career milestones for the soft spoken singer from South London, while the world awaits the release of her first studio album poised to be out next year.

With a single on the way in a few weeks, Princess could be on her way to breaking records and winning the hearts of millions of Afrobeat lovers across the globe.

