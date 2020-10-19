Breaking News
Translate

South African health minister tests positive for COVID-19

On 8:32 amIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

South African health minister tests positive for COVID-19

South Africa’s health minister says that he and his wife have tested positive for Covid- 19.

Zweli Mkhize was tested after feeling tired and with a loss of appetite.

He is now self- isolating and says he’s optimistic that they will both recover fully.

READ ALSO: North’s stand on SARS validates calls for restructuring – Ozekhome

Mr Mkhize is the fifth minister to catch the virus in South Africa.

He urged citizens to continue to take health precautions to reduce the risk of a second wave.

The country is the worst affected in Africa and has just passed a total of 700,000 cases of infection.

BBC

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!