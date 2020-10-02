Sokoto youths, students say Wamako uplifting constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

A group, Sokoto Youths and Students Leaders, has commended the Senate Committee Chairman on Defence, Sen Aliyu Wammako, for what it described as identifying with his constituents.

Wammako, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District in the Senate, was particularly hailed not only for his representation but also for philanthropic activities.

This was stated yesterday by his Special Adviser, Youth and Students Matters/Legislative Aide, Comrade Suleiman Mahmud, in Sokoto at an event convened to celebrate Wamako’s achievements in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary.

His words:”Today, another history is being chronicled as Nigeria is marking her 60th Independence Anniversary.

This day is very historic as the day marks yet another when all patriotic,peaceful and law abiding cizitens brainstorm on the journey so far, in the last sixty years of Nigeria’s highly deserved, hard fought and hard earned freedom from the shackles of colonialists..

“Certainly, a lot of water has happened under in the world’s largest black nation and the giant of Africa. Myriad of achievements had been achieved,though with some formidable challenges that have regretably continued to bug down the country . However, there are a lot of achievements worthy of celebrating and appreciating, although more still needs to be done to take Nigeria to greater heights

“While reminiscing on the last 60 years of Nigeria’s independence, I will like to happily, humbly and sincerely like to welcome all and sundry to the colourfuly and Maverick events to mark the epoch-makong day.

I am congratulating all of us for yet to witnessing another Independence Anniversary celebration of the nation.

“It is noteworthy that, many committed patriots and democrats have hugely contributed to shaping the developmental landscape of the nation in various ways, rather in all aspects of human lives.

“Instructively, we are all gathered here, today and at this great hour to seize the opportunity provided by this historic day to extol the excellent, tangible and indelible achievements of an astute Democrat, a Patriot par excellence, a devout Muslim, pious and unrelenting philanthropist, His Excellency, former Governor of Sokoto State, Distinguished Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the Sarkin Yamman Sokoto, Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District.

“It is indeed indisputable that, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption, had achieved a lot as the Governor of Sokoto State, between 2007 and 2015.

“The people of the state had reaped uncountable dividends of democracy as individuals and collectively as citizens. He has done more also as a Senator from 2015 to date.

“The people oriented programmes that Senator Wamakko ranged from those on empowerment ; skills acquisition, women empowerment, training of youths in different vocations such as: shoe making, computer training and installation of solar power systems, among many others .

“Once again, congratulations to all Nigerians and kudos to the champion , as well as the tireless benefactor of the masses for his unwavering commitment to making life better for the less privileged, youths, women, children and other vulnerable groups. ”

