SNF Foods embarks on massive Pan Nigeria sampling for Activa pure vegetable oil

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the recent change in consumer behavior with regards healthy living and making informed decisions when purchasing FMCG products, SNF Foods Limited, the home of Whippy Mayonnaise and Activa Pure Vegetable Oil, recently embarked on a free product sampling of their flagship product, Activa Pure Vegetable Oil certified as being 100% transfat and cholesterol free and for being the most premium vegetable oil in the Nigerian market today.

The sampling activity which is taking place pan Nigeria presently across open markets, retail outlets, motor parks and religious houses seeks to introduce consumers to a healthier choice at no cost to them. Hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have received free sachets of Activa Pure Vegetable Oil in the last 3 months.

SNF Foods Limited is a wholly Nigerian owned company with a state-of-the-art factory in Onitsha Anambra State and a corporate head office in Lagos Nigeria.

The General Manager Marketing, SNF Foods Limited, Mr. Goke Olaleye, mentioned that in the nearest future they strive to become the market leaders in the edible oils category.

Kindly Share This Story: