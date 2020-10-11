SNA, Meristem honours Nike Okundaye in “October Rain” art exhibition

Kindly Share This Story:

The Society of Nigeria Artists, SNA in partnership with Meristem Securities Limited has honoured the Nigeria’s iconic female artists, Chief Mrs. Nike Okundaye. SNA in its 2020 edition of annual juried art exhibition tagged; ‘October Rain’ celebrated Chief Okundaye who is a foremost female Nigerian artist for her great contributions towards the development of art and craft in the country. Meristem Securities recently honoured Chief Nike Okundaye as the company’s brand ambassador for their television adverts and promotions.

The exhibition opening, themed: “Resilience” held on October 3, at National Museum Onikan Lagos was to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary and also a reflection of post Covid-19 pandemic, as most works were created in the heat of the pandemic.

“Chief Mrs Nike Okundaye is the first female art icon we are honouring since the inception of October Rain by the Lagos Chapter of SNA for her impactful interventions in the area of art,” says Idowu Sonaya, Chairman, SNA Lagos.

Sonaya mentioned that Mama Nike Okundaye had transcends from indigenous craft of bead making and textile designs to other areas of art including paintings. He also noted that she has earned herself a place in the global art market with numerous works of art and a large art gallery, single handedly built by herself.

Notable personalities at the exhibition include His Royal Majesty, Oba (Arc.) Aderemi Adeen Adeniyi-Adedapo, the Balufon Alayemore Olojudo of Ido Osun Kingdom in Osun State who came in recognition of Chief Nike Okundayes honours. Others are Adeola Balogun, Head of Department, Fine Art, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos; Dotun Alabi, former chairman, SNA Lagos Chapter among other artists and some art enthusiasts.

The royal father who is an art enthusiast extolled the virtuous of Chief Mrs Nike Okundaye. He mentioned how her resilience and persistent in practice has brought her far, including recognition by some Universities in America and Europe where she had taught African arts.

Meristem securities, major partners in the October Rain exhibition stated that the company is highly honoured to be part of the project that honoured Nike Okundaye who is their main character in their TV ads. “Meristem has always stayed true to her brand promise and we continue to put our clients at the heart of our product and service offerings. In order to create impact for all stakeholders, we have leveraged on the unique platform of the ‘Resilience’ art exhibition to meet and understand the needs of participants and players within the art and craft segment and we are definitely convinced that we can bridge the financial services gap that exist within the industry,” states Meristem.

