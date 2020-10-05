Sir Ahmadu Bello foundation congratulates ABU on its 58th anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) has joined the rest of the world to celebrate with Ahmadu Bello University ,ABU ,Zaria which was established by and named after the late Premier of defunct Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardaunan Sokoto and fondly known as ABU Zaria.

Engr Abubakar Gambo Umar, MD/CEO, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation ,in a statement, explained that ABU Zaria has progressed over the past 58 years in all areas of educational development in Northern Nigeria by playing a large role in putting the north in the forefront of global academic excellence and continues to occupy a particularly important place among Nigerian universities.

“As it marks its 58th anniversary, ABU can rightly claim its place as the largest and the most extensive of universities in Sub-Saharan Africa. Situated in Zaria, ABU has 16 academic faculties, 99 departments and student enrollment of over 50,000. Since inception, ABU Zaria has produced more than 500,000 Alumni, among them President, Vice President, Governors, Ministers and other leaders nationwide.

“As ABU celebrates this milestone, SABMF is proud of the achievements so far made by the institution, and happy to be associated with the country’s leading citadel of learning. We look forward to more years of educational accomplishments.

“The Foundation calls on Federal and State Governments, and other well to do Nigerians to continue to support ABU Zaria and other Northern Universities to continue to grow and impart the most productive knowledge no our students and to continue to build on the legacies of the Late Sardaunan Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello. ”

