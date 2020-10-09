SIFAX commissions new container terminal to decongest Tin-can port

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Emmanuel

MARITIME

SIFAX Shipping Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has commissioned a Container Terminal at Ijora Causeway Jetty, as part of efforts to decongest Tin-can port.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Taiwo Afolabi, said the new terminal which sits on 11 acres of land will leverage on technology and innovations to deliver an unparalleled customer experience as well as cutting-edge inland container services. Afolabi, who was represented by Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, Mr. Adekunle Oyinloye, said that the terminal is a response to a major concern in the maritime industry, especially at the Lagos ports.

He stated: “The SIFAX Container Terminal is a response to a major concern in the maritime industry, especially at the Lagos ports. The logistics nightmare in Apapa occasioned by the traffic congestion experienced by port users has compelled the company to look for a creative solution to address this problem.”

Afolabi said another key advantage of the terminal is that it will be IT-driven, which is why the company has invested in modern technology to drive the business to the satisfaction of the clients. He added that the terminal holds a number of opportunities for shippers, agents, and consignees as their consignments can be transferred through barge from any of the ports (Apapa and Tin Can) to the facility without the challenge of traffic congestion.

In her remark, Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), who was represented by Onari Brown, Executive Director, Marine and Operations, commended SIFAX Group for its solution-driven mindset and aggressiveness in pursuing the dream of getting the terminal ready for operations in record time.

She promised the support and cooperation of NPA in realizing the vision of the new business.

