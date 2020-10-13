SIFAX commissions new container terminal to decongest Lagos port

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivebere & Providence Emmanuel

SIFAX Shipping Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has commissioned its Container Terminal at Ijora Causeway Jetty, as part of its efforts to decongest Lagos port.

Speaking at the Commissioning Ceremony in Lagos, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Mr. Taiwo Afolabi, said the new terminal, which would be a model and sits on 11 acres of land, will leverage on technology and innovations to deliver an unparalleled customer experience as well as cutting-edge inland container services.

Afolabi, who was represented by Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, Mr. Adekunle Oyinloye, said that the Container Terminal is a response to a major concern in the maritime industry, especially at the Lagos ports.

He stated: “We are all here today to commission this facility – SIFAX Container Terminal – which is a response to a major concern in the maritime industry, especially at the Lagos ports. The logistics nightmare in Apapa occasioned by the traffic congestion experienced by port users has compelled the company to look for a creative solution to address this problem.”

Oyinloye said another key advantage of the terminal is that it will be IT-driven, which is why the company has invested in modern technology to drive the business to the satisfaction of the clients.

He said that the terminal located along the Ebute Metta Creek, holds a number of opportunities for shippers, agents and consignees as their consignments can be transferred through barge from any of the ports (Apapa and Tin Can) to the facility without the challenge of traffic congestion.

He added that the good road network around Ijora and its easier access to every part of Lagos make the terminal the one to beat in terms of faster and efficient cargo clearance.

Oyinloye stated: “From a humble beginning in 1988, SIFAX Group, which started as a modest clearing and forwarding firm, has transformed to a conglomerate with investments in various sectors of the economy. While we pride ourselves as an integrated logistics solutions company, we have expanded the frontiers of our businesses to other critical industries in order to offer more solutions to a wider target market.

“From Maritime to Aviation, Haulage & Logistics, Hospitality, Financial Services, Oil & Gas, and many more, SIFAX Group is working relentlessly to fulfil its vision of becoming Africa’s global conglomerate that creates significant value for all economies.

“This vision has informed our company’s expansion strategy and philosophy – From Nigeria to Africa and to the world. Sierra Leone, Ghana, Gambia and Guinea are some of the African countries where we have invested over the last few years,” he said.

Also speaking, Managing Director, Ijora Causeway Terminal, Mr. Paul Vd Linden

said that the terminal was exceed the expectations of clients through the acquisition of modern cargo handling equipment and deployment of experienced as well as professional workforce.

Hadiza Bala Usman, managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), who was represented by Onari Brown, executive director, Marine and Operations, commended SIFAX Group for its solution-driven mindset and aggressiveness in pursuing the dream of getting the terminal ready for operations in record time. She promised the support and cooperation of the agency in realizing the vision of the new business.

Vicky Haastrup, Executive Vice Chairman, ENL Consortium and Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) lauded SIFAX Group for always being at the forefront of innovations in the country’s maritime sector.

