Siemens, partners set for energy transformation to achieve UN sustainable goal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Siemens Energy and partners have concluded arrangement to advance energy transformation agenda in view of the long term impacts of coronavirus, COVID-19 in order to sustain the United Nation, UN sustainable Goal 7.

In a statement from Siemens Energy, it stated: “With the long-term impacts of Covid-19 and a fundamental shift in energy markets still being realised, now is the moment for the energy industry to collaborate to realise a future that is sustainable, efficient, affordable and accessible, in line with the ideals laid out by UN Sustainable Goal 7.”

The Seimens revealed that it would be holding a major Middle East and Africa (MEA)-focused virtual conference, entitled ‘Shaping the Energy of Tomorrow’ noting that the conference which holds from October 19 – 21, 2020 is to drive forward the sustainability and decarbonisation agenda at a defining moment in the energy industry.

READ ALSO:

Accordin g to the statement: The launch of this important and timely event comes shortly after the listing of Siemens Energy on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on September 28, following a spin-off from Siemens AG. An estimated one-sixth of the world’s power generation is already based on technologies from Siemens Energy. With this important legacy comes significant responsibility; to help shape the direction of the future of energy sector, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and decarbonisation, for the benefit of society.”

The world-class speaker line-up currently features numerous regional ministers, CEOs, energy and finance industry leaders and Siemens Energy experts for the eight panel sessions.

To date, ministers from Benin, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria and the UAE will participate in the conference. Senior executives from Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company, ADNOC, Crescent Petroleum, DEWA, Euler Hermes, Masdar, Mubadala and Saudi Aramco have also confirmed their participation.

The panellists will address the numerous challenges and opportunities that the energy industry faces amid the twin goals of improving access to energy and meeting growing demand on the one hand, while also doing so in an environmentally and financially sustainable manner. Topics such as financing sustainable energy projects, integrating renewable into grids, incorporating digitalization and automaton, decarbonising hydrocarbon intensive industries, and utilizing green hydrogen, will be at the forefront of panel discussions.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: