Shun cultism, other social vices, Lawmaker urges students

Mr Danladi Jatau, representing Kokona West Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has advised students to shun cultism, examination malpractices and other social ills to enhance the development of education in the country.

Jatau (PDP), who is the Minority Leader in the Assembly, made the call on Monday in Lafia, while receiving the ‘Political Icon of the Year’ award from the National Association of University Students (NAUS).

Jatau, represented by his Special Assistant, Mr Awuje Tsaku, said that cultism, examination malpractices and other social vices had affected the education of many students negatively.

While thanking God and NAUS for the award, he said that it would spur him into doing more towards touching the lives of students and his constituents positively.

“I want to advise you and other students to shun cultism, examination malpractices and other social vices in the interest of peace, progress and development of education sector.

He called on the students to take their studies seriously in order to excel in their academic pursuits so as to justify the huge investment of their parents and the government in their education.

The lawmaker called on the students and other Nigerians to support government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed-Lawal, the Senate President of the association, said that the award was presented to the lawmaker based on his integrity, honesty, forthrightness and great achievements.

“We became convinced and satisfied with your commitment to the transformation of the lives of the masses, especially the students and women, in your constituency.

“I want to categorically say that your good work is speaking very loud, and that is why we have come here to appreciate and encourage you to do more for your people,” he said.

Mohammed-Lawal also appreciated the lawmaker for his open-door policy, while assuring him of the association’s readiness to preach the message of peace to students and Nigerians in general.

