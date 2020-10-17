Shell primes gas plant to power booming Aba businesses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) has commenced City Gate Gas Plant, a project to ensure safe transmission of gas to power booming businesses in Aba, Abia state’s commerce hub.

Ed Ubong, Managing Director of SNG, a Shell company in Nigeria, said, “City Gate Plant will enable SNG remove more impurities from natural gas, odorise the gas to increase quality to end users.

“The project is the solution to the challenge businesses in the region face with frequent incursion of liquid into the gas pipelines. It therefore aims to provide customers top quality gas at reduced cost.”

Aba City Gate Plant is a facility of 10 million standard cubit feet of gas per day (mmscfd) allowing to 30mmscfd equivalent with 40 megawatts (MW) gas-to-power electricity generation capacity, further expandable to 120MW.

ALSO READ: Shell awards gas pipeline contract to indigenous firm in Bayelsa

SNG is first in Nigeria to introduce the technical solution for reinjection of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) through its pipeline network, enabling injection of odours into natural gas to ease detection in case of leak.

Aba City Gate plant complements SNG’s recently completed 20km domestic gas pipeline expansion project in Abia, connecting Agbor Hill, Osisioma and Ariaria industrial zones.

The expansion project has enabled supply of pipeline gas to Ariaria Market Energy Solutions Limited, the Independent Power Project (IPP) consortium that provides electricity to popular Ariaria market in Abia State.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: