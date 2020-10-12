Sharon Okpamen breaks new grounds, thrills in ‘Softgirl’ visuals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

From lending her voice to the #Endsars campaign against police brutality to making her latest video appearance as a vixen, fast-rising Nollywood actress and movie producer, Sharon Okpamen is sure on a streak to stardom. Streaming on YouTube, the video to the song titled, ‘Softgirl’, by Sheggey Remy, is Sharon’s official video debut as a vixen.

The video shows the actress being serenaded indoors by the artiste who was her love interest in the video. He makes promises of love to her and wishes she’d be his wife and mother of his unborn children.

Though her name might not ring a bell, Sharon ranks among the growing category of Nollywood actors cum producers, who are making a difference and quietly impacting with their craft and worth at the moment. However, her first love was actually singing, which later paved way for her acting career. Flashback to her music exploits, Sharon once appeared in a video alongside Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex, in the song titled Iwinukpo, by Don VS. “I acted alongside Nosa Rex on the musical video,” the lovebird said. In 2018, she started doing music soundtracks on her movies in 2019 single titled “Ukpo Vbe Gba”.

Aside from singing, acting and filmmaking, Sharon is a beauty and fashion enterprise; she’s enthusiastic about female looks. Her unique outfit celebrating Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 2020, demonstrates her sense of fashion. Sharon started her acting career in Asaba, Delta State in 2010. She starred in her first movie ‘Touch Not My Own’.

Since venturing into acting and movie production, Sharon has produced and featured in quite a good number of movies. Some of the movies she has produced and featured in include The Great Servant, Take A Fall, Eshikito, Enibokun Nollose, Ovbieze Odehiomwan, Olighi, Night Hustlers, Ighosusu, Uvbi Nollose, Efosa, The Housewife among others.

Sharon started her movie production company in 2015 as “Sharonny Production Enterprise”. She is also the CEO of Sharonny Glamour World, a beauty and fashion place.

