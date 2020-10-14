Breaking News
Translate

SESSPN to host Transport Minister, Amaechi in Lagos

On 3:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
FG warns against exploitation of seaport operators
Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation.

The South East South South Professionals of Nigeria, (SESSPN), is set to play host to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to a peer interactive session in Lagos on  October 18, 2020.

A statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary,  Collins Ugwu, qouted President of SESSPN,  Hannibal Uwaifo,  to have said

Amaechi  would be giving  his perspectives on national and subnational issues with direct bearing to the region.

READ ALSO;#EndSARS: Relations of Lagos resident killed during protest demand justice

According to the statement, “this interactive series with the minister is part of our consistent strategic interface with key actors in government and critical policy influencers, who by their actions and inactions shape the dress of governance that Nigerians wear in praises or agony.

“The interaction as  part of the quarterly general meeting of the association will effectively begin by 2pm, prompt and will be streamed live on Zoom and Facebook for all members to hook on, for participation, contributions and enlightenment.”

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!