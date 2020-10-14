SESSPN to host Transport Minister, Amaechi in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The South East South South Professionals of Nigeria, (SESSPN), is set to play host to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to a peer interactive session in Lagos on October 18, 2020.

A statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Collins Ugwu, qouted President of SESSPN, Hannibal Uwaifo, to have said

Amaechi would be giving his perspectives on national and subnational issues with direct bearing to the region.

According to the statement, “this interactive series with the minister is part of our consistent strategic interface with key actors in government and critical policy influencers, who by their actions and inactions shape the dress of governance that Nigerians wear in praises or agony.

“The interaction as part of the quarterly general meeting of the association will effectively begin by 2pm, prompt and will be streamed live on Zoom and Facebook for all members to hook on, for participation, contributions and enlightenment.”

