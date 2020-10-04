Service to Humanity: Prince Ned Nwoko donates 20million to DELSU

Kindly Share This Story:

Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko was yesterday conferred with Distinguished Service to Humanity Award by Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State.

The event witnessed by the vice-chancellor with Governing council, royal fathers, cultural troupes and students of the higher institution.

The high points of the event was when the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Andy Egwunyenga presented the Award to the Initiator of Eradication of malaria in Africa, Hon. Ned Nwoko for his global campaign about the scourge of malaria in Africa and his contributions to humanity.

To whom much is given, much is expected, The Star Prince of Anioma, Ned Nwoko also used the opportunity to support one of the requests of the institution with #20million for the building of Ned Nwoko faculty of communications to the delight of the school management who could not hide their joy with this timely gesture.

Prince Ned said “Today, I feel honoured and this award will make me to do more and I want you all to believe that everything is possible. By the time we start implementing the eradication of malaria in Africa project like the clean up of our environment, fumigation and vaccine development it will create at least 3millions job.

I want you to believe that we can eradicate malaria because it’s an African problem that needs African solution ” It is a huge honour for me to receive this award. I am deeply honoured and thank Prof Andy Egwunyenga, The Vice-Chancellor, Delta State University, Abraka, The Governing Council & Management of the Institution and The Organizers of the event for recognising my commitment to sustainable development and the quest for Malaria Free Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

