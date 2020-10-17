Osimhen celebrates with #ENDSARS T-shirt after scoring in Napoli’s 4-1 victory over Atalanta

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has broken his duck for Napoli in their 4-1 victory over Atalanta in Serie A.

Osimhen scored Napoli’s fourth, and celebrated by holding a shirt with the inscription “End Police Brutality in Nigeria”. Showing solidarity with the #EndSARS protest rocking Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Inter boss Conte says Eriksen will get his chances

The Nigerian striker signed for Napoli from Lille in a record deal worth up to eighty million euros.

Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano notched a brace, Politano added a third, and Osimhen wrapped up the scoring for Napoli in the 43rd minute.

Napoli sit third on the Serie A log after four matches played.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: