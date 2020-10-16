Senator Tofowomo calls for Judicial Tribunal to probe SARS Operation

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Changing name of SARS to SWAT is an Insult to Nigerians

Laments that the problem is beyond the change of name

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ondo South has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, establish a Judicial Tribunal that will be saddled with the responsibility of probing men of the disbanded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS and its operation since inception.

According to him, the probe of men of SARS will expose those officers that have killed innocent Nigerians illegally and prosecute them immediately.

Senator Tofowomo who hailed Nigerian youths for protesting the brutality of the notorious police unit known as SARS in recent times said that the problem with the force is beyond the change of name.

Senator Tofowomo said the operatives of SARS have killed many innocent souls in Nigeria including his constituent, Mr Ogunwa Ololade, from Ode Aye in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State who was killed while driving to the office in Ibadan by SARS operatives who were shooting sporadically while chasing some internet fraudsters called yahoo boys on February 5, 2019.

In a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Akinrinlola Olumide, Senator Tofowomo who described the renaming of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) as an insult to Nigerians, said that the problem is beyond a mere change of name, describing Nigeria’s internal security as a mess.

The Senator said, ”I commend Nigerian Youths for protesting the brutality of the notorious police unit known as SARS in recent days. While I stand by the youths in protesting the continuous killing of innocent souls by security operatives especially men of the SARS unit, it is a slap on all of us – an insult to Nigerians the mere change of name from Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) by the Inspector General of Police.

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to set up a judicial tribunal to probe the operation of SARS since inception to expose those officers that have killed illegally and prosecuted them without delay.

“The problem with the police system in Nigeria is beyond naming and renaming of a particular unit. Nigeria’s internal security is a total mess, ranging from overgrowing police brutality, impunity, human rights abuses, decaying infrastructures, poor funding, unabating official corruption, analogue policing, and many others that could not be over emphasized.

“There is a need for police reform in Nigeria. The police system in Nigeria does not conform to contemporary society.”

Vanguard

