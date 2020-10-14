Senate Chamber will soon have 50% of Women Representation — Lawan

Kindly Share This Story:

Advocates protection, empowerment for girl-child

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said on Tuesday that very soon, the Senate Chamber will be made up fifty percent of female representation.

Lawan has underscored the need for the Federal Government to ensure the protection and empowerment of the girl-child in Nigeria, adding that efforts must be made by the government at all levels to prioritize the protection of the girl-child from violence, rape, and all forms of discrimination.

Speaking at Plenary as part of moves to commemorate the 2020 International Day of the Girl Child which was celebrated on Sunday, 12th October 2020, the President of the Senate said, “one day, very soon, this chamber will have fifty percent of female.”

Lawan who stressed the need for gender empowerment said that girls should be educated to enable them to be leaders of tomorrow and for a better Nigeria.

According to him, the girl- child needs to be protected from violence considering the several cases of rape happening in the Country.

Lawan said, “the country is doing very poorly in gender equality. Young girls should be educated to enable them be leaders of tomorrow.”

Lawan who noted that the girl-child has for long being deprived of equal opportunities like their male counterpart, needed to propel them to leadership positions in the country, said, “We are in a situation where our girls need to be protected from violence.

“Our country and society must continue to support the girls in the area of educating and empowering them, and giving them all the available opportunities for them to actualize their potentials like the boys are given.

“Today, we have only seven female senators. This kind of situation can be corrected right from the early stages when the girl-child is given all the opportunities.

“We hope that one day, this chamber should have fifty percent of Senators being female.

“We need to improve on this as a country by giving our girls the needed empowerment and skills that will propel them to become leaders in the future, and the country will be better for it.”

