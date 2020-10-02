Secondus, Tambuwal, Mark, others converge in Bauchi for PDP meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

As Gov Tambuwal calls for deployment of ICT to tackle insecurity

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, Friday, hosted leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in his state for a solidarity visit and what to discuss what they called ‘internal matters’.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, who disclosed that his party will be fair to all, said they were in Bauchi state to discuss party matters which he didn’t reveal.

“We are here on a solidarity visit to Bauchi state. During this visit, we held very useful discussion with the governor and government of Bauchi State, the rest are internal matters,” Secondus said.

Responding to whether his party will be fielding a former governor for the presidency in 2023, the National Chairman said his party will consider merit when the time comes.

“PDP is a very democratic party, everyone who is qualified, governors and non-governors alike will have the opportunity to contest,” he added.

On his part, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal urged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy ICT in the fight against insecurity in the North.

He said, “The situation in Northwest is improving. But I want to implore the President to employ competent hands for effective policing of the nation. We also appeal to him to involve young qualified people in security matters. He should make sure that whatever that is due to those at the war front reach them. And we implore him to deploy more sophisticated ICT in tackling security issues in the country.”

Among those in attendance include Uche Secondus, Governors Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Senate President, David Mark and other party leaders.

Vanguard

