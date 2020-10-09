School Resumption: FCTA begins fumigation of public schools

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun the fumigation of all public schools across the six Area Councils of the territory, ahead of school resumption slated for Monday.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, said the exercise started on Thursday at the Government Junior Secondary School, Garki, in Abuja.

Aliyu said the exercise was aimed at protecting and safeguarding pupils, students and management and staff of public schools against COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister used the occasion to call on operators of private schools in the territory to carry out the same exercise before school resumption.

She also urged parents and guardians to ensure that their wards were properly kitted before going to school.

“We are here to symbolically kick start the fumigation as collectively decided and championed by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello.

“Earlier in the day, we had a news conference on the need for the schools to be opened on Monday for academic activities.

“So, to that effect and in adherence to extant rules and guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to ensure that there are adequate safety and care for our children.

“So, we are embarking on the fumigation of our schools. The Minister is also doing the same thing at JSS, Jabi.

“From today, the whole public schools in the Federal Capital Territory will be simultaneously fumigated until Monday when we are ready for resumption.

“As for the public schools, of course, there are criteria for the resumption and most of them are complying.

“However, any school found wanting, there are standards for disciplinary action to be taken; but for now, we are good to go,” Aliyu said.

The Principal of Government Junior Secondary School, Garki, Mrs Mohammed Fatima, expressed the preparedness of her school to resume academic activities as announced by the authorities.

“We are very prepared as you can see for yourself. We are perfectly prepared.

“The grasses are trimmed, fumigation is going on and we have our wash hand basins, sanitiser, liquid soaps and face masks.

“In short, everything is on the ground,” she said.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: