Sanwo-Olu talks tough over ethnic clash, rampaging hoodlums

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following ethnic clash in Fagba-Iju- Ishaga area as well as series of attacks by rampaging hoodlums, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Tuesday, read a riot act to the troublemakers, urging them to be law-abiding and peaceful or face the full wrath of the law.

Governor Sanwo-Olu handed down the warning during a visit to Fagba in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area to assess the level of destruction of property caused by last week’s ethnic clash between Yoruba and Hausa community in the area.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government would be hard and very decisive on miscreants if they refuse to turn a new leaf.

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folasade Jaji; Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, and Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, assured residents of Fagba who were affected by the ethnic clashes that Lagos State Government would assist to alleviate their pains.

ALSO READ:

According to Sanwo-Olu: “The level of destruction that I have seen here is colossal; it is unfortunate. Enumeration would start immediately by the two local governments.

“The council chairmen and all the community leaders will come together and come up with a list of those whose property have been destroyed.

“The security operatives are here. They can hear everything. We are using this opportunity to give notices to all the miscreants in the neighbourhood and that is why I am looking at you.

“If you know that you are not doing any work and that you are one of the people that have caused this trouble, we are giving you the final notice, because we are coming to clear this whole place.

“We will make sure that you do not disturb or harass the peace-loving people that we have in this neighbourhood. We have Hausa community, Igbo community and Yoruba community and they are living well.

“You need to look for what to do; we will not allow you to come and tarnish the image and the peace that we have in Fagba and in Lagos State as a whole.”

Speaking earlier, Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye council, Oloruntoba Oke, and his Ojokoro counterpart, Hammed Tijani, as well as leaders of the Yoruba and Hausa communities, appealed to Sanwo-Olu to assist them in ensuring that Fagba area is rid off of miscreants, who according to them are the architects of several violence and disturbances in the area.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: