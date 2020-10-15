Sanwo-Olu condemns attack on #EndSARS protesters by thugs in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has strongly condemned the attack on peaceful EndSARS protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos in Alausa today.

Sanwo-Olu who tweeted on Thursday afternoon stated that his government will never tolerate the attack on peaceful protesters and will make sure security agents protect the protesters from miscreants.

He wrote:

I strongly condemn the attack of peaceful protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos in Alausa today. My government will never tolerate the attack of protesters. Security agents will immediately protect peaceful protesters from miscreants. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 15, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: